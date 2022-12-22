Oscar 2023 divulga lista de pré-indicados com um curta e um documentário brasileiros

A lista divulgada hoje pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas anunciou os filmes e curtas-metragens pré-selecionados ao Oscar 2023.

São dois representantes do Brasil: o curta-metragem de ficção “Sideral”, de Carlos Segundo, e a coprodução brasileira “O Território”, parceria com Estados Unidos e Dinamarca, entre os documentários.

O filme brasileiro “Marte Um” está fora da disputa de “Melhor Filme Internacional”. A obra de Gabriel Martins não apareceu entre as obras divulgadas hoje. Os indicados serão anunciados oficialmente em 24 de janeiro, e a premiação está marcada para 12 de março. Confira a lista completa:

Melhor filme estrangeiro:

• Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

• Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades (México)

• Cairo Conspiracy (Suécia)

• Close (Bélgica)

• Corsage (Áustria)

• Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)

• Eo (Polônia)

• Holy Spider (Dinamarca)

• Joyland (Paquistão)

• Last Film Show (Índia)

• Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)

• O Caftan Azul (Marrocos)

• Return to Seoul (Camboja)

• Saint Omer (França)

• The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Melhor documentário

• All That Breathes

• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

• Bad Axe

• Children of the Mist

• Descendant

• Fire of Love

• Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

• Hidden Letters

• A House Made of Splinters

• The Janes

• Last Flight Home

• Moonage Daydream

• Navalny

• Retrograde

• O Território

Melhor maquiagem

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Amsterdam

• Babylon

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Blonde

• Crimes of the Future

• Elvis

• Emancipation

• The Whale

Melhor trilha sonora original

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Devotion

• Don’t Worry Darling

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• The Fabelmans

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

• Nope

• She Said

• The Woman King

• Women Talking

Melhor curta documentário

• American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

• Anastasia

• Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

• As Far as They Can Run

• The Elephant Whisperers

• The Flagmakers

• Happiness Is £4 Million

• Haulout

• Holding Moses

• How Do You Measure a Year?

• The Martha Mitchell Effect

• Nuisance Bear

• Shut Up and Paint

• Stranger at the Gate

• 38 at the Garden

Melhor curta-metragem live action

• All in Favor

• Almost Home

• An Irish Goodbye

• Ivalu

• Le Pupille

• The Lone Wolf

• Nakam

• Night Ride

• Plastic Killer

• The Red Suitcase

• The Right Words

• Sideral

• The Treatment

• Tula

• Warsha

Com informações do Uol