Oscar 2023 divulga lista de pré-indicados com um curta e um documentário brasileiros

A lista divulgada hoje pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas anunciou os filmes e curtas-metragens pré-selecionados ao Oscar 2023.
São dois representantes do Brasil: o curta-metragem de ficção “Sideral”, de Carlos Segundo, e a coprodução brasileira “O Território”, parceria com Estados Unidos e Dinamarca, entre os documentários.
O filme brasileiro “Marte Um” está fora da disputa de “Melhor Filme Internacional”. A obra de Gabriel Martins não apareceu entre as obras divulgadas hoje. Os indicados serão anunciados oficialmente em 24 de janeiro, e a premiação está marcada para 12 de março. Confira a lista completa:
Melhor filme estrangeiro:
• Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
• Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades (México)
• Cairo Conspiracy (Suécia)
• Close (Bélgica)
• Corsage (Áustria)
• Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)
• Eo (Polônia)
• Holy Spider (Dinamarca)
• Joyland (Paquistão)
• Last Film Show (Índia)
• Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
• O Caftan Azul (Marrocos)
• Return to Seoul (Camboja)
• Saint Omer (França)
• The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Melhor documentário
• All That Breathes
• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
• Bad Axe
• Children of the Mist
• Descendant
• Fire of Love
• Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
• Hidden Letters
• A House Made of Splinters
• The Janes
• Last Flight Home
• Moonage Daydream
• Navalny
• Retrograde
• O Território
Melhor maquiagem
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• Amsterdam
• Babylon
• The Batman
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Blonde
• Crimes of the Future
• Elvis
• Emancipation
• The Whale
Melhor trilha sonora original
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• Avatar: The Way of Water
• Babylon
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Devotion
• Don’t Worry Darling
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• The Fabelmans
• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
• Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
• Nope
• She Said
• The Woman King
• Women Talking
Melhor curta documentário
• American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
• Anastasia
• Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
• As Far as They Can Run
• The Elephant Whisperers
• The Flagmakers
• Happiness Is £4 Million
• Haulout
• Holding Moses
• How Do You Measure a Year?
• The Martha Mitchell Effect
• Nuisance Bear
• Shut Up and Paint
• Stranger at the Gate
• 38 at the Garden
Melhor curta-metragem live action
• All in Favor
• Almost Home
• An Irish Goodbye
• Ivalu
• Le Pupille
• The Lone Wolf
• Nakam
• Night Ride
• Plastic Killer
• The Red Suitcase
• The Right Words
• Sideral
• The Treatment
• Tula
• Warsha
Com informações do Uol